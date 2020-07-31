World Asset Management Inc Sells 315 Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 1st quarter worth $95,248,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth about $73,470,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the 1st quarter worth about $73,040,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 21,888.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,363,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,106,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 223,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $11,171,730.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,644,839.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,973,296 shares of company stock valued at $98,505,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of LM opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Legg Mason Inc has a 52 week low of $33.99 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.92 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

