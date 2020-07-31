World Asset Management Inc Sells 913 Shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mattel were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $6,730,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Mattel in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $11.23 on Friday. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 51.03% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAT. ValuEngine upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Mattel from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Mattel from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Mattel from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

