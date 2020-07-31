World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,677,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 90,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $66,466,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $54.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company PLC has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.