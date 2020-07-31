World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.31.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $45.43 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.