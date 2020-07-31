YouGov (LON:YOU) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

YouGov (LON:YOU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 639 ($7.86).

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 800 ($9.84) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 781.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.74. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 810 ($9.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

