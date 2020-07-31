Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund.

NYSE DHC opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

