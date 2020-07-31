Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) to Sell

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust. It primarily makes equity and debt investments in substantially stabilized real estate and real estate-related assets, principally office properties. The Company also operates a real estate lending platform, which includes originating and servicing U.S. Small Business Administration-guaranteed loans as well as conventional loans. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation, formerly known as PMC Commercial Trust, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th.

CMCT stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 44.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIM Commercial Trust will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cim Capital, Llc purchased 95,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,381,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh purchased 106,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $2,662,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 774.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 871.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 54.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 57.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CIM Commercial Trust by 735.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.