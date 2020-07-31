Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to Hold

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $564.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $192.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

