Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CIVB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Civista Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. The stock has a market cap of $214.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.97. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.55 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 24.31% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIVB. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Civista Bancshares by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

