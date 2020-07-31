Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) to Sell

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DWVYF. HSBC raised shares of Derwent London from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $34.16 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

