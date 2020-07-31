Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Buy

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Echo Global Logistics is a leading provider of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services, delivered on a proprietary technology platform, serving the transportation and logistics needs of its clients. The company’s web-based technology platform compiles and analyzes data from its network of over 22,000 transportation providers to serve its clients’ shipping and freight management needs. Echo procures transportation and provides logistics services for more than 11,600 clients across a wide range of industries, such as manufacturing, construction, consumer products and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Echo Global Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.92.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $681.22 million, a P/E ratio of 160.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECHO. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.