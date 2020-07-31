Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,403,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter valued at $89,690,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $32.78 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZION. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

