$1.90 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce $1.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 million. Biomerica posted sales of $1.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year sales of $5.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.52 million, with estimates ranging from $6.03 million to $17.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Biomerica in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74 and a beta of -0.84. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.