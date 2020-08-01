10,406 Shares in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 11,215,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,499,000 after purchasing an additional 444,246 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,066,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $161,888,000 after purchasing an additional 787,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,646,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after purchasing an additional 822,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,990,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after acquiring an additional 192,102 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.25. Targa Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Targa Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.