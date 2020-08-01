1,136 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Purchased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Insulet by 36.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,629 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Insulet by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after acquiring an additional 187,563 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after acquiring an additional 45,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

Shares of PODD opened at $203.36 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $228.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.25. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,542.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

