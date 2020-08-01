1,423 Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 426.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 22.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 30,942.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAD opened at $229.15 on Friday. Lithia Motors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $242.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.32. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $2.18. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $162.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.43.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

