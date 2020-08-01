1,621 Shares in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 73,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $5,222,499.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 690,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,259,645.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at $53,731,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,863 shares of company stock worth $45,676,179. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $103.33 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $105.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

