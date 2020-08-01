19,102 Shares in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.64% of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period.

GDNA stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.18. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $65.63.

