19,862 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,862 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,333 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Integra Lifesciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 46,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $2,437,708.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,372,156.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $29,082,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,932,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 663,995 shares of company stock valued at $32,428,706. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $65.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 154.03, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

