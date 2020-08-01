1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on 1st Constitution Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Rue purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,295.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $115,799. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 430,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

