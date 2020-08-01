1st Source Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Source in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for 1st Source’s FY2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $846.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.14. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $53.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

