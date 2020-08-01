2,233 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 843,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,933 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $110.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

