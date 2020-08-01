$25.34 Million in Sales Expected for Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) will report $25.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Assertio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.58 million and the lowest is $18.09 million. Assertio Therapeutics posted sales of $57.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Assertio Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $137.20 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.56 million, with estimates ranging from $133.81 million to $149.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Assertio Therapeutics.

Get Assertio Therapeutics alerts:

Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. Assertio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.99% and a negative return on equity of 110.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Assertio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Assertio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Assertio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.20. Assertio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Assertio Therapeutics by 84.4% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 504,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 230,800 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Therapeutics Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assertio Therapeutics (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.