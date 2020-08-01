2,636 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH opened at $184.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.85 and a 52 week high of $196.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total transaction of $311,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $308,174.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Stephens lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to an “average” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $206.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

