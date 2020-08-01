2,982 Shares in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,982 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 72.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 197.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $1,211,235.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,639,634.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $70.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.32. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Godaddy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Godaddy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Godaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.