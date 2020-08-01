38,219 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSA. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,750,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,556,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 229,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,330,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.01.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BofA Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

