3M Co Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NYSE:MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $150.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,290 shares of company stock worth $4,757,036 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

