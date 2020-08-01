4,169 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,169 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6,150.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.91.

LNG opened at $49.48 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

