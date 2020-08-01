451 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Acquired by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,177,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

Shares of BIO opened at $524.89 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

