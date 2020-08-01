7,619 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,619 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:ARW opened at $71.62 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $85.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

