$8.02 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $8.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.23 million and the lowest is $7.61 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $7.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year sales of $33.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $34.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.82 million, with estimates ranging from $41.79 million to $41.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 115.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 184.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

