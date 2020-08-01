Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AXDX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 10,868 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $114,114.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 526,574 shares of company stock worth $5,036,806. 44.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

