Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $83.00 to $88.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Activision Blizzard traded as high as $82.81 and last traded at $82.34, with a volume of 213391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.70.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATVI. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $36,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

