Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Adient PLC has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adient PLC will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.