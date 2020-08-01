Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 26,443 Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,443 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 501,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 846,668 shares in the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARLP stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.24. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

