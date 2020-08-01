Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,959,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,871,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% in the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 491,436 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4,078.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 457,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,992,000 after purchasing an additional 398,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

