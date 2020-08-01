AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 806.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.14. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $124,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

