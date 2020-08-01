Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 856,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $16.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,183,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 963,142 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $58,968,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,081,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,814,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 709,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

