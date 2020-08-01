ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.72. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 578,131 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.73.

Get ALJ Regional alerts:

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%. The firm had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for ALJ Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALJ Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.