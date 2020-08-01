Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 735,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ALLE opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.73. Allegion has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.