Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,800 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 800,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,735.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert J. Fouch sold 59,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $191,961.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 242.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 207.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,049 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 49.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARLP opened at $3.28 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.00 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

