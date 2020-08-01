ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and American Superconductor (OTCMKTS:AMSC) Critical Survey

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) and American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ALSTOM/ADR has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Superconductor has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and American Superconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALSTOM/ADR N/A N/A N/A American Superconductor -26.78% -27.95% -17.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ALSTOM/ADR and American Superconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALSTOM/ADR $9.12 billion 1.35 $519.21 million $0.22 24.95 American Superconductor $63.84 million 3.36 -$17.10 million ($1.02) -9.12

ALSTOM/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than American Superconductor. American Superconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALSTOM/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ALSTOM/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of American Superconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of American Superconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ALSTOM/ADR and American Superconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALSTOM/ADR 0 5 3 0 2.38 American Superconductor 0 0 2 0 3.00

American Superconductor has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. Given American Superconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Superconductor is more favorable than ALSTOM/ADR.

Summary

ALSTOM/ADR beats American Superconductor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALSTOM/ADR

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products. It is also involved in the design and installation solutions for track laying; the electrification of and power supply to lines; and supply and installation electromechanical equipment. In addition, the company provides urban and main-line rail systems to manage trains, signaling, infrastructure, and services; and maintenance, modernization, parts and repair, and support services. Further, it offers various components, including bogies, motors, traction systems, switchgears, auxiliary converters, traction transformers, feeding systems, and dampers. Alstom SA has a strategic partnership with Cosmotech to develop a new application to improve the efficiency of a rail system. Alstom SA was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Saint-Ouen, France.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers. This segment's design portfolio comprises a range of drivetrains and power ratings of 2 megawatts. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand. It provides transmission planning services, which identify power grid congestion, poor power quality, and other risks; grid interconnection solutions for wind farms and solar power plants, power quality systems, and transmission and distribution cable systems; resilient electric grid systems, which provide protection against the adverse effects that follow the loss of critical substation facilities in urban areas; and ship protection systems, which reduce a naval ship's magnetic signature. This segment also offers flexible alternating current transmission system, a system that consists of power electronics and other static components used for controlling power flow and voltage in the AC transmission system; and standalone fault current limiters, which act as surge protectors for the power grid. American Superconductor Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, Massachusetts.

