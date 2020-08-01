Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) shares rose 7.7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.99, approximately 17,713,418 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 6,571,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATUS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $757,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,232,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,138,846 shares of company stock valued at $101,250,568. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,419.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 258.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Altice USA Company Profile (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

