Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Increased by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,884.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,314.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,522.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

