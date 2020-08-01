Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the June 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000.

Americas Silver stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

