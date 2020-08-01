Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $6.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $5.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ovintiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,878 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,249 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 5,303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

