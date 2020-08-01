Analysts Expect Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) will post $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year sales of $10.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $10.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN).

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN) (NASDAQ:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $49.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.49.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

