Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 7.55%.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

SMBK stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

