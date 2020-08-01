Analysts Set Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Price Target at $72.71

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Black Hills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

NYSE:BKH opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $87.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.62%.

In related news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. FMR LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

