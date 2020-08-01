Analysts Set El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Target Price at $15.67

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several research analysts have commented on LOCO shares. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

LOCO stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.66. El Pollo LoCo has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.11.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other El Pollo LoCo news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock worth $474,560. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

